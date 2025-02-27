Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

NVTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $485.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,858.86. This represents a 11.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,031,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,124 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 31.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,556,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 845,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 794,371 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.