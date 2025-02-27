New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $613.24 million for the quarter.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $35.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.