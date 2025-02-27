New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.52 Million Stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loar were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Loar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Loar by 871.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Loar during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Loar during the third quarter valued at about $230,000.

In related news, insider Michael J. Manella sold 28,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $2,285,179.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 580,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,110,093.96. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 120,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $9,765,156.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,865,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,748,592.59. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,706 shares of company stock valued at $92,185,256.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Loar stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. Loar Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

