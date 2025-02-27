New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,000 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of FOX by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in FOX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

