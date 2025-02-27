New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,000 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Owens Corning by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $153.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $147.20 and a 52-week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.