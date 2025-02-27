New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,300 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520,672 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,692,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,479,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 12,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after buying an additional 2,188,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,270,000 after buying an additional 118,376 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 406.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $158.81 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $174.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

