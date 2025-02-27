Noble Financial Forecasts Reduced Earnings for ACCO Brands

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

ACCO stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -28.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

