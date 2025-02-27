Noble Financial Predicts Reduced Earnings for ACCO Brands

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ACCO opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.06 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.30%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

