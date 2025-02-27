Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on NTRS. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,467. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,435 shares of company stock worth $4,980,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.