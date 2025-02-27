Northland Capmk Raises Earnings Estimates for Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Nokia Oyj in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the technology company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE NOK opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,273,000 after buying an additional 27,755,460 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660,482 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $53,481,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 90,785,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,735,000 after buying an additional 8,261,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $33,348,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nokia Oyj
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.