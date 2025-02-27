Northland Capmk Raises Earnings Estimates for Nokia Oyj

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Nokia Oyj in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the technology company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,273,000 after buying an additional 27,755,460 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660,482 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $53,481,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 90,785,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,735,000 after buying an additional 8,261,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $33,348,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

