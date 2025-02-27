Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $544.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $542.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $454.80 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 29.08%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total transaction of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,217.72. This trade represents a 21.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 291 shares of company stock worth $129,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

