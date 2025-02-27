NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $229.38 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.75.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

