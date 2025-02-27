Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $128,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $175.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average is $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.