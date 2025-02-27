O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORLY. Mizuho boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Get Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,330.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,258.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,206.84. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.23, for a total value of $325,185.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $592,675.96. The trade was a 35.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.