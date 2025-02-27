Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average of $178.84. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $147.20 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Creative Planning increased its position in Owens Corning by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

