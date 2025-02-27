Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average is $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $147.20 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after acquiring an additional 424,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,400,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,220,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

