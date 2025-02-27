Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

PKOH stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 3,556 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $112,618.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,485.88. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $308,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,403.05. This represents a 44.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

About Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

