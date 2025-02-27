PayPal Promotes CFO to Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Unveils 2027 Growth Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Get alerts:

SAN JOSE, Calif., February 25, 2025 – In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, PayPal Holdings, Inc. announced two major developments that reflect its strategic focus on growth and innovation.

The company disclosed that Jamie Miller, previously Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to the expanded role of Chief Financial and Operating Officer, effective February 25, 2025. Details regarding Ms. Miller’s background, related contracts, and any related party transactions are available in the company’s definitive proxy statement filed on April 9, 2024.

In conjunction with this corporate update, PayPal also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 financial guidance and provided an outlook extending to 2027 during its Investor Day event. The event, to be broadcast live on PayPal’s Investor Relations website starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, features presentations from senior leadership outlining strategic plans and medium-term growth expectations.

A press release accompanying the filing highlighted several key initiatives. Among them, PayPal introduced its new unified merchant offering, PayPal Open—a comprehensive platform that enables businesses, including developers and partners, to integrate a full suite of commerce enablement tools ranging from payments and financial services to risk solutions. Initially available in the United States, PayPal Open is slated to expand to the UK and Germany within the next year, with plans for further international market introductions.

Additionally, the company announced an expanded strategic omnichannel partnership with Verifone. This alliance combines Verifone’s in-person payment hardware with PayPal’s enterprise payment processing and e-commerce capabilities to deliver scalable omnichannel payment solutions to enterprise merchants.

PayPal also revealed that it is expanding its strategic relationship with J.P. Morgan Payments through its Fastlane guest checkout experience, which has been shown to accelerate checkout speeds by more than 35% compared to traditional guest checkout methods. Fastlane will now be offered to merchant clients in the UK and Europe.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates achieving high single-digit growth in transaction margin dollars, excluding interest on customer balances, and low teens-plus non-GAAP earnings per share growth by 2027, alongside ambitions for 10%+ growth in transaction margin dollars and 20%+ growth in non-GAAP EPS on a longer-term basis.

As the Investor Day event continues, attendees will gain further insights into PayPal’s strategic vision to serve as a global commerce platform, fueling innovation and facilitating scales that support both consumers and merchants worldwide. Materials from the event and an archived broadcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website following the live presentation.

Investors and industry observers will be watching closely as PayPal further leverages its scale, technological expertise, and strategic partnerships to drive profitable growth in a rapidly evolving digital commerce landscape.

