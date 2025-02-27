Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 746,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 354,116 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 54,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $884,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

