Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$59.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a C$63.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

PPL opened at C$51.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.99. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$46.70 and a 1-year high of C$60.72. The stock has a market cap of C$30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

