Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $14.61. Portillo’s shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 494,039 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTLO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Portillo’s by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 379,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 198,830 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

