Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $46.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 136.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 4,690.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

