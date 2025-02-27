Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Michael Patrick O’Shea Purchases 1,162 Shares

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £639.10 ($810.53).
Premier Miton Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 54.76 ($0.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. Premier Miton Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.22.
Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 6.32 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Premier Miton Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier Miton Group plc will post 7.1593533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Premier Miton Group Announces Dividend
Premier Miton Group Company Profile
Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.
