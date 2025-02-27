Principal Securities Inc. Grows Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other Veracyte news, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 956 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $41,452.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,107.20. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $403,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,429.10. The trade was a 35.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,533 shares of company stock worth $815,584 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.87 and a beta of 1.71. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.