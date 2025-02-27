Principal Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Securities Inc. trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after purchasing an additional 300,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after acquiring an additional 549,569 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,300,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,582,000 after purchasing an additional 120,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,187,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93,560 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CF opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,389 shares of company stock worth $1,455,965. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

