Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 33,848 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

