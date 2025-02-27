Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,440 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,733,270,000 after buying an additional 256,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,050,000 after purchasing an additional 284,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after buying an additional 806,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,939,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

