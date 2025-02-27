Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,045 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

