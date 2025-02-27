Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

COPX stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

