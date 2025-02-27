Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 50,542 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

PKG stock opened at $212.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average of $222.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.99%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

