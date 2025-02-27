Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
