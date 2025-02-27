Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Separately, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.