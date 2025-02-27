Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1,990.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:BUFF opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $454.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

