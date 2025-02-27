Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IYK stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.72. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

