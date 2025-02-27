Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 398,790 shares of company stock valued at $23,161,540. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.