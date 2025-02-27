Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 398,790 shares of company stock valued at $23,161,540. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

