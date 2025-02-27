Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.52. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

