Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 670,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,103,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,535,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HSRT opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10.

About Hartford AAA CLO ETF

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

