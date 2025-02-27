Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515,148 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.51 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.