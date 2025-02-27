Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $68.89 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

