Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 591.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Roku by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,936.26. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,635.15. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,421 shares of company stock worth $9,660,786. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Roku Trading Down 0.2 %

Roku stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

