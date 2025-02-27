Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $43,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,093,000 after acquiring an additional 90,933 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 19,961.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 109,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 39.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR stock opened at $122.59 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $108.23 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

