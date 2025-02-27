Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,976,000 after buying an additional 33,388 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $127.31 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

