Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 18,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

