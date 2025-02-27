Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $194,937.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,632.24. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 38,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $1,229,380.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,616.95. The trade was a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,816 shares of company stock worth $3,603,914. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

