Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,503 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Duolingo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 26.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,085,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 42.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,808,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 63.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $386.56 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 211.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total transaction of $553,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,639 shares of company stock worth $105,445,057. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.