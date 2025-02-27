Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 739 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6,511.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $285.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.