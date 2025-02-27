Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 67.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $322,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 167.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $675,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

ISD stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $14.43.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 8.87%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

