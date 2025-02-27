Promising Canadian Stocks To Consider – February 25th

Get alerts:

Celsius, CSX, Canadian Natural Resources, Bank of Montreal, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Canadian National Railway are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies based in Canada that are traded on stock exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange. They offer investors the opportunity to participate in various sectors of the Canadian economy and can be influenced by factors like company performance, economic conditions, and market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,183,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,455,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. 3,665,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,104,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. 2,525,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 625,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,841. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. 4,345,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $76.84. 746,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 474,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,788. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

