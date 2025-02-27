Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $125.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.69.
PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on PRU
Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
PRU opened at $111.81 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prudential Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.
About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential Financial
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.