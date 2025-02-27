Q1 Earnings Forecast for Gentherm Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Gentherm in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 8.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Gentherm by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gentherm by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

