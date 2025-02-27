Q1 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Issued By Zacks Research

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $12.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

MCD opened at $304.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.72. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $9,897,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

